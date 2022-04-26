After stumbling very little early in the season, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats have hit a midseason skid that has now stretched to three games following losses to Rockcastle County and Casey County on Saturday.
EARLY WOES:
Lynn Camp fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 12-4 loss to Rockcastle County on Saturday. The Lady Rockets scored on a walk by Haley Pingleton, a double by Kylee Fletcher, and a single by Lexie Brock in the first inning.
The Lady Cats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Rockcastle County, giving up 12 runs.
In the first inning, the Lady Rockets got their offense started. Pingleton drew a walk, scoring one run.
Haven King was credited with the victory for Rockcastle County. The pitcher surrendered four runs on three hits over five innings, striking out six.
Halle Mills took the loss for Lynn Camp. Mills surrendered eight runs on three hits over two innings.
The Lady Cats socked one home run on the day. Mills put one out in the fifth inning. Gabby Carollo, Mills, and Hanah Lay all had one hit to lead Lynn Camp. Laney Bryant went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Rockets in hits.
LATE-GAME HEARTBREAK:
Saturday's second game against Casey County was a heartbreaker for the Lady Cats, as they lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with the Lady Rebels batting in the bottom of the fifth when Natalie Pierce doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Lynn Camp lost despite out-hitting Casey County ten to eight.
The Lady Rebels captured the lead in the first inning when Geada Gerler singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Abbie Durham took the win for Casey County. Durham surrendered three runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Savannah Thacker was on the rubber for the Lady Cats. Thacker went two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two and walking zero. Halle Mills and Jorja Carnes entered the game from the bullpen, throwing four and a third innings and one inning respectively.
Lynn Camp collected ten hits. Mills and Cambree Prewitt each collected multiple hits for the Lady Cats. Mills led Lynn Camp with four hits in four at bats.
The Lady Rebels tallied eight hits in the game. Durham, Jaylee Yocum, and Pierce each managed multiple hits for Casey County. The Lady Rebels stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Yocum led the way with two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.