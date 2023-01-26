Lynn Camp tried to get back on track Tuesday night as they faced the visiting Bobcats of Bell County. This in itself was going to be a tough task, let alone trying to do so without their top scorer Micah Engle. Unfortunately, there was simply too much to overcome and the Wildcats fell short with a final score of 88-58.
The Bobcats got a big performance from Blake Burnett who came away with 20 points. Cayden Huff contributed 14 points in the winning effort. Cameron Hall dropped 13 points in the game and Dawson Woolum added 11 points. Ethan Buell and Jacob Jones each had 9 points.
The Wildcats were led by Duane Sparks who had 27 points in a big effort. Ethan Burd had 8 points while Ian Agosto added 7 points to the scoreboard. Ethan Chafin had 6 points on the night.
