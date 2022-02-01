The 2022 season has been a struggle for the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats. However, they picked up a much needed win on Monday night against the Red Bird Lady Cardinals, ending a four game losing streak, and notching their third win of the season. The Lady Cats scored a season-high in the 66-50 victory.
The game started slowly, with Red Bird edging Lynn Camp in the first quarter 6-5. The Lady Cats’ offense exploded for 26 points in the second quarter, while limiting the Lady Cardinals to just 10 points, allowing Lynn Camp to take a 31-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
As play resumed in the third, the game balanced out, with Red Bird chipping away at the Lady Cats’ lead, outscoring Lynn Camp 20-16 in the period. Trailing 47-36, the Lady Cardinals had only the final frame remaining to make a comeback. The Lady Cats continued to produce offensively, finishing the game with their second best quarter of the contest, allowing them to take a 66-50 victory and improve to 3-17 on the year.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Jorja Carnes and Abby Mabe with 17 points each. They were followed by Abby Boggs with 11 points, Alissa Crumpler with nine points, Julie Moore with six points, and Lindsey Cox and Isabella Blevins with three points each.
Following the win, Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix praised the effort he received from his underclassmen, as well as his bench players, highlighting that Carnes and Mabe did a great job of dictating the game speed.
“We played well,” he said. “Several girls gave us good minutes. Abby Mabe and Jorja Carnes finished with 17 points each, and played well for us. Crumpler played her first game in almost two weeks and did a great job. I’m super proud of Julie Moore. She’s an 8th grader that has really stepped up for us with Crumpler being out, and now that Braylen Smith is out. Abby and Jorja did a great job of handling the ball. Lindsey Cox played well, and we got good production from Bella Blevins and Abby Boggs off the bench. It’s a good win for our team.”
The Lady Wildcats host in-county rival Knox Central on Tuesday night.
