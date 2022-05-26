Lynn Camp junior Abby Mabe took the top spot in the varsity girls 1600 meter event in the regional meet on Tuesday, and is now bound for state, adding to an already impressive list of accomplishments on the track.
Dealing with some adversity this season, Mabe is thankful to have won the event, stating that it 'means a lot' to her to win the event. Now headed to the state meet, Mabe has her eyes set on a lofty prize -- a top-five finish.
"It really means a lot to me," she said. "I’m not going to lie, this track season has been tough on me coming straight out of basketball, then having to sit-out for about a month with a back injury. That really only gave me about two weeks to prepare myself for region."
"I’m just thankful for everyone that has stood by my side and given me the motivation to finish this season out, because it’s been rough on me mentally. I want to thank my coaches, Coach Estep and coach Weinheimer for never doubting my ability and pushing me to be the best I can possibly be. I’m really hoping that all my work will pay off, and I can show what I’m capable of doing at the state meet. My goal for state is to at least get top five."
Mabe's mother, Megan Girtley heaped praise on her daughter, recounting how hard her daughter works behind the scenes.
"We’re so proud of her," said Megan. "No one sees how many hours and miles she puts in every day, no matter what, and a lot of the time by herself. She hadn’t ran in a meet in almost a month because of an injury to her back from running so much. Chris and his amazing crew at PT Pros worked with her and got her back into running shape. She literally goes year round. From cross country, to basketball, and then to track, and this summer she has added travel basketball to the list as well."
"She amazes me with her determination and strength," Girtley expounded. "She’s the most humble person I’ve ever met. She never wants anyone to make a fuss over her. She has the biggest and best support group, from Coach Estep & Brittany, teammates, my family, her dad's family, friends as well, and so many others in the community. We all love to watch her succeed at everything that she does because we all know how hard she truly works for it all. She’s a blessing to us all and we love her so much."
Eyeing a top-five finish, Mabe will take her talents to the state meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.