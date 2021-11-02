Lynn Camp cross country runner Abby Mabe took home a 10th place finish in the state meet.
Coach Marc Estep didn't think conditions were favorable any of his runners to take home a good finish, but wasn't surprised to see Mabe finish in the top-10.
"The conditions were horrible, and there was no way in my mind that any of our runners would have a personal best race," he said. "It was cold, raining and the mud was just something that we have never experienced before in my tenure as coach. Then you throw in a course that they hadn't been on since the last state meet. Then here comes Abby Mabe trucking it in covered in mud and water in the 10th spot at 20:55.22; another broken school record for her and a monumental finish not only for her individually, but for the program."
"I'm so proud of her and the season she has had," he added. "She has worked harder than ever, and it showed. Her teammates, Laurel Partin (53rd) and Madi Weymers (145th) also finished the race with personal best times. Lily Henize (126th), Arabella Pennington (157th) Bella Blevins (201st) and Cambree Prewitt (202nd) also ran close to their personal best times. As a coach, I couldn't be happier with the entire teams performance and the effort that each one of them gave, not only today, but for the entire season. They have had a great year. They brought home the first regional title in school history, an individual regional champion, and now a 16th place finish as a team (out of 29) at the state meet. It is hard for me not to be excited for next season, we don't lose anyone from this team of three juniors, one freshman, and three 8th graders. Stay tuned."
"Our boys team didn't finish as high as we had planned, but I have to give them all a lot of credit," Estep elaborated. "We have struggled with uncontrollable circumstances all season which hurt them as a group, but I couldn't be more proud of them and the way they have worked together all season. They finished 30th, and that number may not seem high, but to me it shows how hard they have been working, especially late in the season. This team has three seniors: Ethan Blevins, Landon White and Caleb Helton."
"Caleb and Ethan have been with me from the start, and they will for sure be missed. Landon was a new edition this year and it was a pleasure watching him grow as a runner and a person. Caleb lead the team with a 142nd place finish, followed by Landon, Ethan, Jaden Stewart and Clayton White. Both Jaden and Clayton will be returning next year, and I look forward to watching them lead our team in a rebuilding year. This is a hard sport and to make it to the state meet is a big deal, especially when you have things happen that you can't control. I'm so proud of this group and the fight that they had all season...they have a lot to be proud of."
Estep elaborated on the season.
"Overall this season, for both teams, has been a success, but we are still building this program, which is easy when you have great kids, parents, and support from your school and district. Cross Country is very strong in our area, look at the history at Harlan Co., Williamsburg, Middlesboro and Corbin, our goal is to be recognized and be included in that group. On that note, I'd like to congratulate Corbin, Williamsburg, Bell Co., and Harlan Co. on a great showing at the state meet. I'm pretty sure they all finished in the top 10, which is very impressive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.