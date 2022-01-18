Lynn Camp standout big man Gavin “The Ginger Giant” Allen made history by recording his 300th career block earlier this season in a game against Wayne County..According to 13th Region basketball historian Gary Black, since stats on blocks have been recorded, Allen is only the second player in 13th region history to record more than 300 blocked shots.
The only other player to record 300 career blocks or more in 13th region history was Isaiah Mills of Corbin (2000-2003). Allen has also recorded 12 or more blocks three times in his career, against Knox Central in 2021, Somerset Christian in 2021, and Pineville In 2022, a feat that had been done only one other time in 13th region history, Richard Robinson of Harlan (1999) was the only other player to ever accomplish the feat.. The 2020/2021 season Allen recorded the highest block-per-game average ever recorded in the region at 5.99 blocks-per-game.
Allen began his career with the Corbin Redhounds. In his sophomore year, he began to make his presence known. Allen averaged 8.0 points-per-game to go along with 4.3 rebounds-per-game.
After transferring to Lynn Camp to start his junior year, Allen’s productivity improved under the direction of head coach Rodney Clarke. Allen averaged a near-double-double in his junior campaign, scoring an average of 9.9 points-per-game to go along with 9.0 rebounds-per-game.
Now in his senior year, Allen is again on the precipice of averaging a double-double, averaging 12.4 points-per-game and 9.0 rebounds-per-game, helping lead Lynn Camp to their current mark of 10-5 on the season.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted Allen’s importance on both ends of the floor, drawing attention to his work ethic and willingness to improve on his game.
“He’s an incredibly important piece for us,” said Clarke. “He is our driving force. He imposes his will in the paint, which really allows us to predicate our defense around him locking down the interior. We have great defensive guards on the perimeter, and they know that they can be a little more risky on the outside when Gavin is behind them locking down the paint. He has put a lot of work into making himself better. He has improved tremendously in a short time. We are proud of him, and we are lucky to have him on our team.”
