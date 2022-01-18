Lynn Camp standout guard Micah Engle is the latest member of the 1,000-point club. He accomplished the feat in the 13th Region All “A” Classic Tournament championship game against the Harlan Green Dragons on January 11. Since joining the Wildcats for his junior season, Engle has led Lynn Camp, and continues to prove to be one of the most electric players in the region.
Engle started his high school basketball career with the Corbin Redhounds. His talent was evident as he began to show flashes of great possibilities in limited minutes as a sophomore. Engle averaged four points and two rebounds-per-game for the Redhounds in his final season with them.
After transferring to Lynn Camp at the beginning of his junior year, Engle’s talents blossomed under the direction of head coach Rodney Clarke. His time with his AAU teams during the summer months also helped him develop new techniques and abilities to allow him to be more successful for the Wildcats.
Engle’s production went from four points and two rebounds-per-game in his sophomore year, to 23.2 points-per-game, and seven rebounds-per-game; the greatest improvement in both categories for any player in the region.
Now in his senior campaign with Lynn Camp, through 15 games, Engle is leading the Wildcats in scoring averaging 26.1 points-per-game, to go along with 6.3 rebounds-per-game, helping Lynn Camp to their current 10-5 mark on the season.
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted Engle’s natural ability, stating that it makes him much easier to coach.
“He has so much raw talent,” said Clarke. “Micah has an exceptional basketball I.Q., which allows him to be successful at everything he does on the court. He can facilitate passes, coordinate screens, direct defensive formations and schemes – and he can score at any level. Every good player possesses one common attribute, and that’s making everyone around them better. Micah does that. He is a great basketball player, a great teammate, and above all else, a great person. We’re proud of that guy, and we’re excited to see what else he has in store.”
