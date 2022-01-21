Mrs. Mable Ann Charles age 82 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Middlesboro Nursing Home. She was the widow of Vernon Charles and the daughter of Vernon Hood and Martha Reed Hood born to them on April 14, 1939 in Sullivan, Illinois. She was a member of the New Bethel
Baptist Church. She loved gardening and her flowers, especially roses.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Martha Hood, her husband Vernon Charles, three brothers, Glen Hood, Richard Hood and James Hood, two sisters, Betty Tilford and Rosemary Reynolds and a special son-in-law, John Goodin.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her two sons, Eugene Singleton of Bardstown, Kentucky and Manuel Palmer of Detroit, Michigan, three daughters, Cynthia Smith of Barbourville, Rachel Bowling and husband Shelby of Pineville, Kentucky and Brenda Smith and husband James of Smithcreek, Michigan and one sister Violet Allen and husband Richard of Sullivan, Illinois. She also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Charles will be conducted on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 12:00 noon.
To the family of Mrs. Charles, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
