Mack Jones, 90, passed away July 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin, KY. He was born March 11, 1930, the son of the late Axie and Mack Jones of Corbin, KY. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by all nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Wylene; his daughter Susan Jones of Lexington, KY; a granddaughter Mackenzie (Nate) Black of South Bend, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mack was a lifetime resident of Corbin, a Shriner, and a member of First Baptist Church. A veteran of the US Air Force, he was an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration, London, KY.
Some of Mack’s happiest times were spent in the blind in the woods. An avid bow hunter, he loved the sport and enjoyed sharing his expertise with others, especially those new to archery. After retiring, Mack owned Bluegrass Archery, later worked in the archery department at Kentucky Outdoorsman in Corbin, and was instrumental in developing archery programs for young enthusiast in local schools.
Mack will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Corinth Cemetery, Corbin, KY. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Corinth Cemetery Fund, Cumberland Valley National Bank, 100 S Main Street, London, KY 40741.
