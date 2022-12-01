Mae M. Payne, 85, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Parker and Laura Belle Taylor Carnes born on April 25, 1937 at Barnyard in Stinking Creek.
Mae was a homemaker, a member of the Hinkle Branch Holiness Church and attended the Friendship Holiness Church. She enjoyed shopping trips, especially to Gatlinburg and visiting with friends at the Dairy Queen.
In 1960, she united in marriage with Andrew Gray who preceded her in death and later in 1976 she united in marriage with Daw Payne, who also preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Peters and husband, Leon; two brothers, Martin Carnes and Rev. Jimmy Carnes and wife, Shirley, and a brother-in-law, Clarence Hill.
Survivors include three loving children, Ronnie Gray and wife, Joyce Ann, of Holiday, FL, Roger Gray and wife, Hallie, and Linda Payne and fiancé, Darrell Hobbs all of Flat Lick; a sister, Pearlie Hill of Barbourville; three brothers, J. M. Carnes and wife, Alice, of Barbourville, Hubert Carnes and wife, Myrtle, of London and Otto Carnes of Manchester; four grandchildren, Hannah, Huda and husband, Jake, Hassan and Jason; three great grandchildren, Hope, Kingston and Liam; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, December 1 at 1 P.M. with Rev. David Rice and Rev. Tommy Frazier officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Payne Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be the staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
