Mrs. Maggie Beattie, 87, of Flat Lick, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 4, 2022 at the Pineville Community Health Center. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Ellen Collins Mills born on September 12, 1934 at Flat Lick.
Maggie was a devoted homemaker who loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, raising a vegetable garden and canning.
On December 12, 1964, she united in marriage with Lawrence Beattie in Dearborn, MI.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise and Grace Mills and two brothers, Virgil and Arthur Mills.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 57 years, Lawrence Beattie of Flat Lick; two beloved sons, Daniel Tompkins and wife, Lucille, of Oxford, MI and David Beattie and wife, Rebecca, of Lubbock, TX; a sister, Helen Marie Flynn of New Baltimore, MI; a sister-in-law, Arthena Mills of Flat Lick; three treasured grandchildren, Kenneth Tompkins and wife, Nikki, and Bryan and John Tompkins; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family graveside service will be conducted in the Farley Cemetery Tuesday, January 11 with Rev. Josh Smith officiating.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.