A Flat Lick man is in custody after he reportedly threatened to kill his spouse.
Bobby Collins, 29, is said to have held a handgun to his wife’s head as she drove down US 25E around 9 p.m. Friday night. Kentucky State Police located the vehicle in Flat Lick. The victim reported Collins had threatened to kill her. Police located the firearm with a bullet in the chamber.
Collins was found at his mother’s residence in Bell County. He reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol and stated he had consumed “too much.” Collins is also reported as admitting to owning the gun and pointing it at his wife’s head.
Collins was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention where he remains held on a $5,000 bond plus home incarceration. He is charged with first degree wanton endangerment and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10.
