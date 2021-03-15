On March 10, 2021 at 4:20 pm Deputy Elijah Broughton was dispatched to a violent domestic disturbance at a residence on King Castle Road in Gray.
When Deputy Broughton arrived he observed a man standing in the driveway screaming and cursing. When Deputy Broughton attempted to arrest the man, he became belligerent and combative. After be placed inside the cruiser, the man began kicking the back window. When Deputy Broughton opened the door the man kicked him in the stomach and leg.
When Deputy Broughton contacted the victim he learned that the man had punched his mother and sister in the head and had exposed himself to a 7 year old girl at the residence. The man, Randy Darell Stamper age 43 of Barbourville, KY was charged with two counts of Assault-4 th Degree, Indecent Exposure-1 st Degree, Terroristic Threatening-3 rd Degree, Menacing, Assault-3 rd Degree/Police Officer, Resisting arrest and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
