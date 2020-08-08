A man was arrested Sunday night after police received reports of a man wandering around a car dealership looking into cars.
Billy Jones, 32, of Corbin was arrested after he was sotted looking in cars and taking items at Legacy Automotive.
Deputy Bobby Jones of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department saw the suspect fleeing on foot and ordered him to stop after announcing he was a deputy. Upon making contact, Deputy Jones found the man to be in possession of assorted tools, a first aid kit, and a fleet gas card among other things.
The offender stated he took the items from an Akins Construction truck parked in the rear of the lot. Billy Jones was arrested and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking under $500, and second degree fleeing police. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and released the next morning .
