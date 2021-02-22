On February 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00 am Knox County DeputiesSteve Owens, Pat Clouse and Elijah Broughton responded to a theft complaint at the Tractor Supply Store in Barbourville. When store employees confronted a man taking items inside the store, he fled on foot.
The responding deputies observed the man walking on Carlton Court. When the man saw the deputies, he fled on foot again. The deputies were able to apprehend and arrest Randy Roark age 51 of Artemus, KY charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 and Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree.
Randy Roark was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
