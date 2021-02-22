Randy Roark

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00 am Knox County DeputiesSteve Owens, Pat Clouse and Elijah Broughton responded to a theft complaint at the Tractor Supply Store in Barbourville. When store employees confronted a man taking items inside the store, he fled on foot.

The responding deputies observed the man walking on Carlton Court. When the man saw the deputies, he fled on foot again. The deputies were able to apprehend and arrest Randy Roark age 51 of Artemus, KY charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 and Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree.

Randy Roark was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you