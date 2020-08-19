A Corbin man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to sell a child at the Corbin Speedy Mart.
Kentucky State Police responded to a report of human trafficking around 1:20 a.m. A witness stated that Harry Day, 29, approached two different individuals and offered to sell them a four-year-old child that was with him for $2,500.
Troopers found Day at 254 Spider Creek Road in Corbin, the residence of Gertrude Hinson, who was also the mother of the child. Upon arrival they found him with visible IV marks that were still bleeding. Both Day and Henson admitted to having done methamphetamine earlier that day and failed a field sobriety test. Day refused a blood test and was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Day was charged with failure to produce and insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, and driving under the influence. He was also charged with promoting human trafficking with a victim under 18. Day plead guilty in Knox County District Court on Monday and was sentenced to 360 days in jail.
Hinson was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 3rd, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled for a court appearance on August 25.
The case is still under investigation by Trooper Kyle Trosper.
