An Artemus man was arrested on May 10 by the Knox County Sheriff's Department and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree terroristic threatening, as well as first degree wanton endangerment.
On April, 28, a woman came into the sheriff’s office alleging that Greg Sowders, 58, came to her mother’s home with a firearm and threatened to kill her brother-in-law in her mother’s driveway.
Sowders would then allegedly discharged the firearm into an embankment across from her mother’s residence. Sowders allegedly proceeded to smash the gun down on a chair in a threatening manner while telling the woman that he did not have to explain anything to her.
A warrant was issued and Sowders was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was released a short time later.
