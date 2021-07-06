On Monday, July 5 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins developed information regarding a man traveling to Knox County from Lexington to deliver a large quantity of methamphetamine.
The suspect, 36 year old David Hamblin of Lexington, was located operating a vehicle on South Main Street in Barbourville at around 3 p.m.
A traffic stop was conducted that yielded more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with a stolen, loaded handgun. A child minor child was also inside the vehicle.
Hamblin was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, receiving stolen property, and controlled substance endangerment to a child. Hamblin was also wanted on a Laurel County arrest warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hamblin was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He remains held on a $25,000 bond.
A family member was contacted and traveled to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to pick-up the child. Officers from the Barbourville Police Department assisted in the
arrest.
