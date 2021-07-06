Screen Shot 2021-07-06 at 11.27.42 AM.png

On Monday, July 5 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins developed information regarding a man traveling to Knox County from Lexington to deliver a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The suspect, 36 year old David Hamblin of Lexington, was located operating a vehicle on South Main Street in Barbourville at around 3 p.m.

David Hamblin.jpeg

A traffic stop was conducted that yielded more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with a stolen, loaded handgun. A child minor child was also inside the vehicle.

Hamblin was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance in the first degree, receiving stolen property, and controlled substance endangerment to a child. Hamblin was also wanted on a Laurel County arrest warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamblin was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He remains held on a $25,000 bond.

A family member was contacted and traveled to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to pick-up the child. Officers from the Barbourville Police Department assisted in the

arrest.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you