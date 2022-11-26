A Barbourville man has been implicated in the death of a McCreary County man.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers with Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 North near KY 3253 Collage Street.
It was discovered that a Somerset man, Kenneth L. Troxell, 35, was a pedestrian walking along U.S. 27 when he was struck near the fog line of the southbound lane. The driver, Zachery J. Heath, 18 of Barbourville, was operating a 2005 red Chevy pickup at the time.
Troxell was transported by McCreary County EMS to a Scott County, Tenn. hospital where he was pronounced dead. Heath was not injured in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP Trooper Aron Jones. Assisting at the scene were Kentucky State Police personnel, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department and the Kentucky State Highway Department.
