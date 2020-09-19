from Knox County Sheriff’s Office
On September 14, 2020, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies conducted a search at the residence of Terry Prince on Verbena Road in Noahville Hollow. During the search over 500 schedule 2-3 and 4 tablets, several handguns, digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, and a large sum of cash were located and seized.
Terry Lee Prince age 53 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-2nd Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Terry Prince was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.