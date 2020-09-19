from Knox County Sheriff’s Office

On September 14, 2020, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies conducted a search at the residence of Terry Prince on Verbena Road in Noahville Hollow. During the search over 500 schedule 2-3 and 4 tablets, several handguns, digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, and a large sum of cash were located and seized.

Terry Lee Prince age 53 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-2nd Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Terry Prince was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

