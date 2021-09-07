On September 1, 2021 Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins was patrolling in Artemus when he observed a Honda ATV traveling on KY 225.
When Deputy Mullins activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the ATV refused to stop and attempted to flee. The ATV traveled through the back yard of a residence and later crashed into a ditch.
The driver, who was recognized as Roy Russ, fled on foot. While attempting to apprehend him, Deputy Mullins observed Roy Russ throw something into a corn patch. After Deputy Mullins caught Roy Russ, he refused to obey commands and a brief struggle ensued. The object thrown by Roy Russ was located and contained approximately 3 grams of suspected Heroin along with Oxycodone and Xanax tablets.
Roy Robert Russ age 52 of Artemus, KY was arrested and charged with two counts of Fleeing or Evading Police-1st Degree, Resisting Arrest,
Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Roy Russ was wanted on two Knox County Indictment Warrants for Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, two counts of Persistent Felony Offender I, Bail Jumping -1st Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle
Under the Influence. He was also wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board Warrant for a Parole Violation and a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance and Persistent Felony Offender I charges.
Roy Russ was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
