KNOX COUNTY KY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Thursday, September 17, 2020
(Knox County, Ky.) At approximately 2:30am on Thursday September 17, 2020 Knox County Deputies were coming out of KY 223 when Deputy Sam Mullins observed a red 1996 Ford Ranger with only one head light burning.
The driver, later identified as 24 year old Joshua Collins of Walker, Ky. almost hit the deputies head on. Deputy Mullins and the other deputies turned on the truck to initiate a traffic stop, but Collins would not comply.
A request for assistance from other agencies was made and Collins almost hit several deputies and KSP Troopers head on while fleeing. He also drove through several yards as well.
The pursuit made it's way to the Fourmile area of Bell County and then back into Knox County on KY 223 where Collins lost control of the vehicle and crashed at approximately 4:48am. Joshua Collins was then taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Ky Detention Center.
A passenger in the vehicle, 28 year old Charlene Partin also of Walker, Ky, refused to exit the vehicle and she was also taken into custody charged with resisting arrest.
Joshua Collins was charged with: one headlight, no registration receipt, driving on a dui suspended license - 3rd offense, wanton endangerment - 1st degree - police officer, fleeing or evading police - 1st degree - motor vehicle, criminal mischief - 2nd degree, he was also served a failure to appear warrant for six motor vehicle violations from February 2020. He is being held on a $25,500 total cash bond.
