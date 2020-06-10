Sidney Smith of Girdler was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in Knox County Circuit Court.
Smith was convicted for the 2018 murder of volunteer firefighter Michael Sowders. Sowders’ body was found by a crew from the Bell County Forestry Camp while cleaning a dumpsite on April 20, 2018.
The indicment stated that Smith shot Sowders on April 14 and hid his body at the site.
Also in court Friday was Phillip Lee Lewis, who plead guilty to murder on March 2, 2020. Lewis plead guilty to the murder of Gary Medlin, a bystander who attempted to flee during a robbery at A&B Quickstop in Gray, in January 2019. Lewis is due back in court July 2 at 1 p.m.
