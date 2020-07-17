A Hinkle man was arrested Monday morning after police received a call from O’Reily Auto Parts about a man walking around their parking lot with a bat.
BPD Officer Jake Knuckles encountered George Brewer, 41, wandering the parking lot with a wooden club.
Brewer stated that someone was shooting at him with a BB-gun and hiding under vehicles parked at Bingham Tire and Oil. Knuckles inspected the vehicles but found no one. Brewer was “adamant” that the shooter was still firing from on top of a muffler at both himself and Knuckles.
Knuckles noted that Brewer was unsteady on his feet and speaking incoherently at times. Brewer was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center with a public intoxication charge. He was released shortly after.
