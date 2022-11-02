Beginning Thursday, voters may cast their ballots early at two locations in Knox County for three days leading up to the main General Election Day on November 8.
Early voting begins on Thursday, November 3 and continues on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin and Knox Central High School’s gymnasium in Barbourville.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Topping the ballot in Kentucky is a heated race between United States Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, against challenger Charles Booker, a Democrat and former State Representative from Louisville. Paul has served as one of Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators since 2011 when he succeeded Jim Bunning. Booker served in the State House of Representatives from 2019-2020 when he ran for U.S. Senate against Democrat challenger Amy McGrath. Booker came up short in that year’s primary election, with McGrath ultimately losing to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has served as one of Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators since 1985.
Booker is a graduate of the University of Louisville and the Brandeis School of Law, and is known for his campaign slogan, “From the Hood to the Holler” as he has worked hard establishing grassroots following across the state. A term for a United States Senator is six years.
Long-serving United States Representative Hal Rogers (5th District, Republican), a Somerset native in office since 1981, faces a challenge from 30-year-old Democrat Conor Halbleib, a native of Louisville with roots in Owsley County and recent graduate of the Brandeis School of Law.
State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith (86th District, Republican) is unopposed on the November 8 ballot. Others running opposed include: Knox County Property Valuation Administrator - Bob Blevins, Judge-Executive - Mike Mitchell, County Attorney - Gilbert Holland, County Clerk - Mike Corey, Sheriff - Mike Smith, Jailer - Mary Hammons, Coroner - Mike Blevins, County Surveyor -Richard Frederick, District 1 Magistrate - Roger Mills, District 1 Constable - Larry Eagle, District 2 Constable - James Honeycutt, District 3 Constable – Larry Young, District 4 Magistrate – Jeff Ketcham, District 4 Constable – Vencil “Dinky” Phipps, District 5 Magistrate – Sam Miller, District 5 Constable Gary K. Elliott; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 2nd Division – James H. Lambert; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 1st Division – Jacqueline Caldwell; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – Gregory A. Lay; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – Michael O. Caperton; Circuit Judge “Family Court” 27th Judicial Circuit 3rd Division – Stephen M. Jones; District Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – W. “Skip” Hammons; District Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – John Chappell; Knox County School Board District 1 – Kevin Hinkle; Barbourville Independent School Board Unexpired Term – Jason Reeves; Barbourville City Mayor – David Thompson; Barbourville City Council (top 6) with only six current running – Eddie Joe Smith, Wilma Barnes, Corey Chesnut, Jeremy Hicks, Mike Johnson, and Ronnie Moore.
Races to see opposition include Corbin Independent School Board (top two votes) – Paul Taylor, Kimberly Sasser Croley and Carcille C. Burchette; Barbourville Independent School Board (top three votes) – Bonita Williams, Jon Cariba Phoenix, Will Daniels and Edwin E. Smith; Knox County School Board District 2 (top one vote) – Mike Baker, James E. Gray, Jimmy Walters, and Kay Powers; Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (top three) – Tommy Bargo, Chris Brewer, John W. Bays, Cloyce W. Hinkle, Alva Patterson and Charles “Tricky” Willis; Circuit Judge “Family Court” 27th Judicial District 4th Division – Douglas Benge, Chris Miniard, Harold F. Dyche II, Jonathan Jones, Jill Osborne Edwards, Christopher J. Mills, and Lucas Joyner; 3rd District Magistrate – Tony Golden (Republican) and George Hamilton (Democrat); 2nd District Magistrate – Keith Abner (Republican) and Gary Isom (Democrat).
Perhaps among the most controversial of votes will be the two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky. In a brief snapshot, Amendment 1, according to Ballotpedia.org “Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.” Many view the amendment as a measure meant to restrict power of the Governor in office, while supporters dispute the claim. Ballotpedia further explained, “The amendment would remove specific legislative session end dates from the constitution and provide instead that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days. The amendment would allow the state legislature to set the legislative end date by statute or joint resolution and to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber. It would also allow the House speaker and the Senate president to jointly call a special legislative session for up to 12 days. Currently, Kentucky was one of 14 states in which only the governor could call a special session. The measure would also add that laws, except general appropriations, take effect on July 1 in the year the act was passed or 90 days after it was approved, whichever is later.”
Amendment 2 is described as follows “Amends the Kentucky Constitution to state that it does not provide a right to an abortion or public abortion funding.” The wording for amendment two is much more condensed compared to amendment one. Amendment two reads: “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
Any questions concerning voting in Knox County should be directed to the County Clerk’s office at 606-546-3568.
