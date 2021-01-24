Marcella Earls, age 76, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday January 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Whitley County and had retired from American Greetings in Corbin.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was preceded in death by her Parents, Artemus Helton and Bessie Helton, and by a great grandson, James Luke Robieoux.
Marcella is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Garland and husband Jimmy; children, Ashley Lawson and husband Brian, and Jimmy Ray Garland; great grandsons, Eli and Titus Robieoux; special niece, Penny McWilliams; and by a very special friend and companion, John Young.
Visitation will be on Sunday January 24, 2021 from 1-3pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where Marcella's funeral service will begin at 3pm with Rev. Samuel Lawson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery in Whitley County.
Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Those attending either the visitation or funeral are reminded to social distance and a face covering is required by COVID-19 orders from the governor.
