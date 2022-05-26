Sunday evening saw leaders and congregants from area churches march from First Baptist Church in Barbourville to the front of the Knox County Courthouse for what was dubbed the “March for Life.”
The anti-abortion rally was held as a response to a planned pro-choice event and featured various preachers leading prayers for the country, victims of sexual violence, and the church among others. The leading theme of the event was support for the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and the passage of laws fully outlawing abortion.
A small number of counter-protestors could be seen toward the back of the crowd holding signs. Some friction occurring when a rally-goer put their hands on one of the counter-protestors after taking issue with a word on a sign. The situation quickly diffused and the roughly two-hour event continued without interruption.
The full event was live-streamed by The Mountain Advocate and can be viewed on Facebook.
A counter event in favor of keeping the Roe vs. Wade decision as it is, titled “PRISM (Privacy, Reproductive Rights, Insuring Access, Solidarity, Marginalized People” March & Teach-in, is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 beginning 4:30 p.m. at the front lawn of the Union College campus, and marching to the Court Square at 5 p.m. The Mountain Advocate will be live-streaming this event.
