CORBIN KY – (January 5, 2022) Baptist Health Corbin was one of 10 Kentucky hospitals to receive a visit from the March of Dimes. They visited Baptist Health Corbin to deliver the gift of comfort in the form of a mulit-motion baby swing to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The 4moms brand mamaRoo is an infant swing that uses gentle motion to comfort and soothe babies. It is found to be particularly effective with babies in the NICU, especially those with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) symptoms.
NAS is a group of conditions caused when babies withdraw from certain drugs they have been exposed to before birth. Symptoms may vary, but can include general agitation or difficulty to calm, respiratory complications, low birth weight, feeding difficulties, tremors and seizures. Research has shown that the 4moms mamaRoo infant seat, with its unique motion and vibration features, is particularly effective in providing neonates with comfort care and reducing NAS symptoms. More than 20,000 newborns suffer from NAS symptoms annually in the United States and, in 2019, more than 1,100 of these cases were in Kentucky.
Carol Jordan, Director of Mother and Baby Care, explains, “During treatment, your baby may be fussy and hard to soothe. The mamaRoo crib helps baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer with its natural bounce and soothing sway motions that move just like parents do. This will be a great addition to our nursery. I would like to thank the March of Dimes for their donation.”
The March of Dimes will be donating more than 30 mamaRoos to hospitals across the state.
“In this season of giving, the March of Dimes is grateful for the generosity of all who support our mission to improve the health of moms and babies,” said Mark Hill, chair of the March of Dimes Kentucky board of directors. “We sincerely hope these gifts to our local hospitals bring comfort to these precious babies.”
Jordan states, “If you have questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to talk to your physician.” Learn more about maintaining a healthy pregnancy and choose Baptist Health for your Maternity Care at www.BaptistHealth.com/Corbin/services/Mother-and-Baby-Care
About Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell county in Tennessee.
Baptist Health Corbin offers 24 points of care in a full continuum, from inpatient care and outpatient diagnostics to rehabilitation services, behavioral health and home care. Services include heart care, orthopedics, pain management, wound care, cancer care, diabetic treatments, and a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care.
Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the southeast Kentucky area, including Baptist Health Medical Group physician offices, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. The hospital is also designated Pathway to Excellence® for excellence in nursing services by the American Nursing Credentialing Center.
Learn more at www.BaptistHealth.com/Corbin
