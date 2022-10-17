Mrs. Margie Ann Stewart, 78, of Mackey Bend, passed away Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Ina Messer Mills born on April 30, 1944 at Fount.
Margie was a former long-time cook at Jessie D. Lay and G. R. Hampton Elementary Schools and a member of the Roadside Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, singing, boat riding, shopping and dipping her toes in the ocean. Margie also loved spending time with her family and treasured time spent with her dearly loved grandchildren.
On September 7, 1965, she united in marriage with Paul Stewart and to this union four children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Bowling and Irene Mills.
Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Stewart of Mackey Bend; four dearly loved children, Lisa Smith and husband, Robert, and Jeffrey Paul Stewart and wife, Amy, all of Corbin, Lorrie Rose and husband, Andy, and Sally Michelle Helton and husband, Bruce, all of Mackey Bend; two sisters, Jeanetta Johnson of Barbourville and Sally Walters of Woodbine; two brothers, Ellis Mills and wife, Pat, of Ross, OH and Roy Mills and wife, Lynn, of Barbourville; ten grandchildren, Trevor Smith, Faith Cooke and husband, Jamie, Jaxon Stewart and wife, Mallory, Bailee Jo Stewart, Jayce Stewart, Ethan Rose, Anthony Rose, Christopher Rose, Josh Helton and Cassie Helton; among other loved ones and dear friends.
