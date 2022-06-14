Barbourville, Ky. – Margie Ann Turteltaub-Gibbs, 79, of Girdler, Kentucky, passed away June 10, 2022. Margie was the daughter of Lloyd Swafford and Helen Jordan Swafford born to them on June 11, 1942, in Ogle, Kentucky.
Margie was a loving person, dedicated to her faith, family, friends, and community. She was a lifelong member of Greenroad Baptist Church, which her dad helped build, and a member of Eastern Star of Franklin, Ohio. Margie was an exemplary homemaker. She grew and canned her own food and was a talented seamstress and quilter. She kept a pantry stocked with food and other necessities for people in need. Margie was also an excellent cook - family and friends alike raved about her amazing Southern cooking. Through her actions, Margie taught her family the value of caring for others and of hard work. She also instilled in them the value of education, always encouraging them to do more in life, to achieve more. In addition to homemaking, Margie worked outside the home as an in-home caregiver and as a volunteer for several charity organizations. Margie was passionate about volunteer work, wanting to ensure that no one went hungry and that every child had clothing, toys’ and candy. Around the holidays, Margie was instrumental in recruiting a fellow volunteer to dress up for the occasion, as Santa or the Easter Bunny, etc., and assist her with delivering special goodie bags to struggling families in her community.
In addition to her parents, Lloyd Swafford and Helen Jordan Swafford, Margie was preceded in death by brothers’ Andrew Swafford, Woodrow Swafford, and Daniel Swafford, sisters’ Gracie Yonts, Cleo Sanders, Jean Hogan, Nola Broughton, Evelyn Swafford, and Arlene Swafford, and granddaughter Celesti Griffith.
Left behind to mourn her passing is beloved husband, Douglas Wayne Gibbs, daughters’ Robin Elaine Gibbs Folkerth (Robert) and Tammy Shawn Gibbs Frasher (Chad), and son Robert Braxton Turteltaub (Whitney). Ten grandchildren: Megan Nantz, Douglas Saunders, Whitney Judy, Jaydane Brown, Jennie Blue Frasher, Zoie Turteltaub, Alexis Frasher, Kate Hood, William Folkerth, and Brooke Jett and eight great grandchildren: Bryce Judy, Logan Judy, Keyara Saunders, Izzabella Saunders, Jack Hood, Allie Hood, Brooke Jett, and J’vari Durham, also survive Margie and will miss her dearly.
The Turteltaub-Gibbs Family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 12:00 PM. Reverend Dennis Gibbs will officiate with musical tributes performed by Rosemary Siemens, Squire Parsons, and Dani and Lizzy. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Hammons Cemetery at Greenroad, Knox County, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Robert Braxton Turteltaub, Chad Frasher, Douglas Saunders, Jason Jett, Bob Folkerth, Nigel Durham.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors’ Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff, express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Margie Ann Turteltaub-Gibbs.
