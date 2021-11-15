Ms. Margie Ballew, 64, of Barbourville, passed away Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Ruth Prichard Ballew and the late Ester “Doodle” Ballew born on September 24, 1957 in New Albany, IN.
Margie was a former restaurant manager and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting, reading, playing bingo, spending time with family and friends and has lovingly cared for her mother for the last several years.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her life partner, Johnny Cornett; a sister, Barbara Henson and three brothers, Randall, Freddy and Bob Ballew.
Survivors include her loving mother, Ruth Ballew of Barbourville; two children, Frank Hinkle of Road Fork and Melissa Hinkle Gray and fiancé, Shawnee Williams, of Barbourville; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
