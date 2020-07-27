Marie Frost Puckett, age 86, of Louisville, formerly of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt.
Marie had the smile of an angel and a contagious laugh. She was funny, loved to listen to music and dance as she did so.
Her legacy is a love for God and family and to do all with the best intentions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenual Puckett, father, James Robert Frost , her mother, Viola Smith Frost, Grandmother, Betty Root Frost, Siblings; Lloyd Frost, Helen Blankenship, Juanita Frost Woolum, Elizabeth Frost, Beachel Frost, and Fred Frost.
Marie is survived by her brother, Homer Frost. Daughters: Carolyn Girard, Helen Gray, Glenda Mason, and son, Robert Smith. Grandchildren, Nicholas Wyrick, Brandy Riley, Tiffany Anderson, Travis Wyrick, David Mason, Angela Rawlings, and Robert Thompson; Great-Grandchildren; Madelyn Riley, Peyton Riley, Keegan Znosko, Tilly Harris, Ava Harris, Iver Anderson, Luca Anderson, Jordan Rawlings, and Jayden Rawlings.
Visitation for Marie Puckett will be on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 12noon until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm.
Burial will follow in the Betty Frost Cemetery in Knox County, KY.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
