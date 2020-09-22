Marie Wyatt Lawson, age 60, of Gray, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home.
Born in Corbin, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Geneva Reed Dugger. She attended East Corbin Christian Church. Marie loved flower gardening and cooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Dugger; and grandparents, Estill and Anna Rea Dugger.
Marie is survived by her husband, Tony Lawson; Children, Kristi Wyatt and Anthony Wyatt; Grandchildren, Caleb Hurst, Madison Wyatt, and Shanon Cox; and stepchildren, Michael and Daniel Lawson.
Funeral Service for Marie will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Johnson and Elder Ron Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.