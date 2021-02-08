Pennington

Marietta Pennington, 82, of Corbin passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Christian Health Center. She was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Ruth Brock Elliott, and the widow of Don P. Pennington.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, and had become a cherished resident to many of the Health Center staff.

Marietta is survived by a daughter Sandra Pennington, a son Donnie Pennington, her sister June Johnson, and her brother Gary Elliott and his wife Beverly, along with several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bennie Bush officiating. Interment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm Monday.

Those attending should wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

