Wednesday marks five years since Kenneth Saunders was last seen. He is believed to have headed to Florida. His last activity on Facebook was a new profile picture on August 24, 2015.
Saunders is around 6’1 and his weight varied widely from 185 to 250 pounds. He had a pierced lip and a scar than ran the length of his left forearm. He has a large tattoo on his ribs and his last name across his lower abdomen. He was driving a white Dodge Ram 2500 truck.
Saunders father contacted his girlfriend, and the mother of his two children, after he hadn’t heard from his son in three months. Sources close to Saunders claim his relationship with his girlfriend Marlene was volatile. Kenneth’s father has said that Marlene told him he had gone to Florida to find work; she later moved to Florida herself. Reports say property owned by Marlene’s parents was searched in 2019 but nothing was found, she has never been named a suspect.
Kenneth maintained a friendship with his estranged wife Sunnie. She last spoke to Kenny in July 2015. When she asked if he was okay, he said “at this second no, but I will be.”
Saunders disappearance continues to remain a mystery. The Knox County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and anyone with information should call them at 606-546-3181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.