Mr. Marion Ray Grigsby, age 75, husband of Bernadine Fields Grigsby of Emerald Lane, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Sunday evening at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
He was the father of Angila Napier of Pikeville, Kentucky.
He was also blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Corbin, Kentucky. He previously worked for C.S.X. Railroad and was a Veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Grigsby and Ollie Mae Stace, by one daughter, Sonja Noe and by four brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services and burial for Mr. Marion Ray Grigsby will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky with Pastor Bennie Bush officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the local D.A.V. The family has requested that the visitation be PRIVATE.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Grigsby family
