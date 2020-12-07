Marjorie Joyce (Medlin) Parker, 03/22/1931 to 12/5/2020, gave up her valiant fight with Alzheimer’s in her sleep on Saturday morning December 5, 2020.
She was born in Lily, KY. To Robert and Susie Medlin. She married Claude H. Parker on November 23, 1949, thus just recently passing the milestone of 71 years. She resided between Corbin and Louisville for several years before settling in Louisville. She raised her children and worked in the city, eventually retiring from General Electric.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Claude Parker and 5 children; Brenda (Gary), Theresa, Karen, Kimberly (Jim), and Kevin; her brother Dillard (Janette), and sister Francis McMahan. Marjorie also has 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Harold Medlin and Charles Frank Medlin, her sisters Kathleen Medlin, Earnestine Medlin, Edith Glasco, and Helen Petiagallo.
She was a long-time standing member at Victory Memorial Baptist Church. Marjorie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family meant everything to her.
The family is comforted by knowing she is walking with our Lord in Heaven. Even with that comforting fact, she will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin KY.
Due to COVID 19 restriction- Private Family viewing on Tuesday with service to follow. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.
Services will be live streamed on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page
