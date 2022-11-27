Change is inevitable, but one never has to quit! Eddie Cooper had run his auto parts store in its final location since 1995. However, with the ever-growing technology, Cooper felt like business had essentially run off and left him. He couldn’t compete with large companies such as Amazon. Therefore, he decided to retire this year.
In the meantime, Rusty Hurley, Cooper’s son-in-law, had been driving a lengthy bread route into rural areas without phone service. In April of 2021, he suffered a stroke. Hurley had ninety-nine percent heart blockage and had to have stents. His wife Andrea explained, “We realized then that we needed to change gears. I wanted to get Rusty off the road and closer to home. That way, we could get to him quickly, if he were to get sick again. In addition, I wanted a business that Dad would enjoy taking part in also.”
Hurley comes from a family of men who have run produce markets. Both his grandfather and uncle had been in the business. With the knowledge and experience that he had gained, Hurley and his wife decided to take a leap of faith and open the County Wide Produce Market. This meant that Hurley would be close to home and Cooper would be able to work with the produce that he enjoys gardening. Not only did both men need a change, but Hurley said, “Knox County needed this market.”
You might ask, “What happens now that the fall mums are gone?” The answer to that is quite simple. Christmas trees and wreaths are on their way! Not only that, but the market is full of table fresh goodness. They carry a multitude of fruits and vegetables, Amish made pumpkin roll, Amish spices, salsa, jams/jellies, local honey, Christmas candy, fudge, chocolate covered pretzels, chips, pork skins, pinto beans, salt pork, sliced and full hams, Amish butter, walnuts, pecans, and Amish apple Cider.
During this Christmas Season, they are making various sizes of Christmas baskets and church treat bags!
If you thought it couldn’t get any better, think again! County Wide Produce Market is currently working with the Knox County Health Department in order to be able to add Deli to their name and service at the beginning of the new year!
Stop by and welcome this new gem to our community. People from other states are already checking them out!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.