Five Lynn Camp marketing education students brought home medals in the Kentucky State DECA competition held this weekend in Louisville. The group had previously placed at the regional competition held at Eastern Kentucky University earlier this year.
Julia Shepherd, Masyn Mitchell, and Shyanne Parker brought home second place honors for their sales project presentation.
Christopher Simpson and Sierra Bertrand earned third place medals for their sports and entertainment marketing event consisting of Operations Research.
Selina Deaton is the advisor for the Lynn Camp DECA student organization.
DECA — previously known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America — affords students the opportunity to compete in business skill categories, including role playing, selling, hospitality and tourism, job interviews and a host of other disciplines. Students enrolled in Lynn Camp’s marketing and business courses are eligible to join the DECA student organization.
