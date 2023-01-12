Advocate Deeds Lawsuits Marriages

Lawsuits

Mariner Finance LLC vs Brian Stults ETAL

Travis Roark vs Beverly Roark

Discover Bank vs Edith Ray

Jessica Cathers vs Jonathan Cathers

Pennymac Loan vs Ratliff Brooke M 

Tessa Marie Grubb vs Glenn Bruce Marion and Casey Marie Davis

Billy Joe Smith vs Tena Louis Smith

 

Marriage Licenses

Elizabeth Ann Hodge to Oscar Thomas Roark

Brianna Francis Bingham to Bruce Logan Chasteen

Rachel Elaine Courtney to Stephen Joseph Mills

 

Title Transfers

William Thomas Buchanan, Gary Gray to (Unverified)

5M Properties LLC to Vicheaka Lam, Christopher Chum

Junior Sizemore to Charles Hensley

Danny Bates, Patricia Bates to Junior Sizemore

Tamara Tye to Clem Daniels, Kathy Daniels

David Jorjani to Blackberry Farm LLC

David Jorjani Executor State Estate of Manoochr Jorjani to David Jorjani

Odie Bennett to Elmore Kelly, Yvonne Kelly

Carley Bennett, Odie Bennett to Thomas R Gambrel, Ethel R Family Trust, Tommy Gambrel Family Trust, Thomas R Gambrel, Charlisa G Stewart

S&T Enterprises LLC to RMS Properties LLC

Kelly Simpson, Amy Simpson to Hannah Durham

Jason Curry, Jody Curry to Jessica Collette, Johnny Collette

Paint Valley LLC to Southern Postal Realty

Jana R Carnes, Jackie R Carnes to Neal Edward Farmer

Shane J Partin to John Rodriguez, Amanda Rodriguez

Patricia Carter, Patricia Bargo to Travis Bargo

Janell Marie Murphy, Bobby Ray Partin to Herbert G Partin, Lana Haggard Partin

Swannie Bargo to Jaqueline Moreland, Shelby B Smith

 

 

 

