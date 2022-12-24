Lawsuits
Tiffany Jordan, et al, v. Ashley Nicole Galindo, et al. Div. IV
Tyra Burnette v. Billy Burnette. Div. III
Independent Capital Holdings v. Deborah K. Hood. Div. II
Discover Bank v. Christian Mills. Div. I
Heartland Capital Investments v. Rusty Toothman. Div. II
Michael Hensley v. Heidi Hensley Div. III
Brandi Edwards v. Danny Edwards Div. IV
LVNV Funding LLC v. Phyllis Lockhart. Div. I
Deeds
Charles and Cyrene Mays to Jeff and Rhonda Potter, Knox Co. property.
Tim and Jaquelyn Crawford to William and Tiffany Humphrey, Knox Co. property.
Deanna Harmon, Chaz and Betty Martin, Mary and Elmer Powers to Billy Ray Smith, Knox Co. property.
Brandon, Christina, Jonathan, and Melinda Smith to Curt Burko, Knox Co. property.
Tony and Betsy Swafford, Roger and Bobbie Fisher to David and Jessica Bruner, Knox Co. property.
David and Jessica Bruner to David and Jessica Bruner, Gilbert Holland Trustee, Knox Co. property.
Gilbert Holland Trustee to Jeffrey and Sandra Creighton, and Gilbert Holland Trustee, Knox Co. property.
Jeffrey and Sandra Creighton to Jeffrey and Sandra Creighton, Gilbert Holland Trustee Knox Co. property.
Bill and Brenda Patterson to William and Lisa Noe, Knox Co. property.
Anastasia Partin to Shane Partin, Knox Co. property.
Paul, Vivian, and Violet Owens, Edgar and Agnes Holder, John and Deborah Smiddy, Ricky and Retha Ledford to Paul and Vivian Owens, Knox Co. property.
Hoyt and Gladys Gambrel to Jerry and Tonya Mills, Knox Co. property.
A Kentucky Welshman, LLC to Union College, Knox Co. property.
Bill and Pat Hacker to Michael May, Knox Co. property.
Jennie Lane to Mickie Day, Knox Co. property.
Knox County Properties to Knox Pharmacy Group LLC, Knox Co. property.
Charles Daniels to Lalinda Daniels, Knox Co. property.
Joshua and Wendy Younger, Cesar and Jessica Salina to Virgil Deaton, Knox Co. property.
Charlie and Joanne Hinkle to Bruce Mills, Knox Co. property.
Marriages
Allie Smith, 20, Barbourville to Earl Bundy III, 19, Corbin.
Mary Gray, 20, Heidrick to Richard Wagers, 20, Heidrick.
Brittany Bogle, 29, Shelbyville, IN to Denny Taylor, 41, London.
Jennifer Worley, 51, Barbourville to Wade Cobb IV, 43, Barbourville.
