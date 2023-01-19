Advocate Deeds Lawsuits Marriages

Lawsuits

Janine Goldie Administrator vs Joi Hall.

Jerry Wayne Deaton vs Tina Jones ETAL.

Ashley Nicole Lawson vs Derek Ray Lawson.

Marissa Danielle Kennard vs Michael Cody Hall.

Devona Carnes vs Donnie Carnes.

On Deck Capital, INC vs ADID Corp. ETAL.

LVNV vs Billy Garrison.

Commercial Bank vs Larry Joe Bargo ETAL.

Capital One NA vs Russell Bays Jr.

 

Marriage Licenses

None

 

Deeds

Commercial Bank Inc. to Megan Dawn Napier.

Janice Grubb to (Unverified).

Linda Johnson, Eddie Johnson to Elizabeth M Stewart, Terry Mitchell.

Elizabeth Stewart, Terry Mitchell, Linda Johnson, Eddie Johnson to Brandon Tyler Gray.

Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee to Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee.

Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee to Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee.

Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee to Larry Parsons Sr., Judy W Parsons, Joshua D Howard Trustee.

Regions Bank, Bettye Lee Files, Bettye Jean Lee, Regions Bank Personal Representative  to Euwell L Gray, James S Gray, Grace Leilane Gray Ware

Full Gospel Community Church, New Covenant Church to Doug Gibson

Full Gospel Community Church, New Covenant Church to Doug Gibson

Nora Gibson to Doug Gibson

Adam Rutherford to Doyle Stewart

Affinity Seven LLC to Rick D Shepherd, Virginia A Shepherd

Bryan Jenkins, Shannon Jenkins to Renaissance Property LLC

George Fox to Stacey Creech

Christopher Hamilton, Brian Hamilton, Kristi Hamilton to Roger Bryan Farris

 

