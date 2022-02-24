Mr. Marrien Keith Prince, 62, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Silas Denver and Ruby Jean Prince Johnson born on August 5, 1959 at Boone Height.
In earlier years, Keith worked in construction and farm work and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed listening to music, especially traveling to Florida and crafting.
On April 14, 1979, he united in marriage with Brenda Sue Nelson and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin and Danny Mills and grandparents, John and Rebecca Newman Prince.
Survivors include his loving children, Jeff Prince and wife, Crystal, of Corbin, Kimberly Taylor and husband, Shannon, and Rebekah Prince all of Barbourville; two sisters, Darline Williams and husband, Tommy, and Brenda Johnson all of Barbourville; two brothers, Zachery Johnson and wife, Gail, of Barbourville and Denver Johnson Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Hyden; grandchildren, Austin Taylor and fiancé, Samantha Hawkins, Matthew Taylor and wife, Lauren, Kaitlyn Taylor and fiancé, Daniel Gray, Morgan Prince, Sarah Prince, Landen Harris, Hannah Prince and Jenna Prince; great grandchildren, Jason, Ava, James, Hayzlee, Michael, Weston and Oakley; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 19 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Johnson Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Austin Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Daniel Dean, Wayne Hersey, Phillip Mills and Daniel Gray. Serving as honorary bearers will be Rev. Paul Sims and Denver Johnson Jr.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
