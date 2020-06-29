Martha Evelyn Bowen, 85, of St. Bernard, OH, passed away Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Maude Moore Brown born on May 4, 1935 in Knox County.
Martha was a homemaker, of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
On December 24, 1951, she united in marriage with Austin Ray Bowen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Ray Bowen; a sister, Goldy Brown and two brothers, George Monhollin and Coy Brown.
Survivors include two daughters, Connie Magnuson and Debby Young and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Kristi Burris and husband, Gary, Briana Bowen and Brad Magnuson; great grandchildren, Alyssa Heal and Kayla Burris all of Cincinnati, OH; among other loved ones and dear friends.
