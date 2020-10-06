Ms. Martha Laurel Jarvis, of Florence, SC, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Frankie Hayre Jarvis and the late Hobart A. Jarvis Sr. born on March 7, 1964 in Beckley, WV.
Marty was devoted to her church in Florence and leaves behind her family and friends, who she loved dearly. Marty’s passion in life was all types of music and literature and she enjoyed sharing her passion with others.
Survivors include her daughter, Gwyneth Navey of Florence, SC; mother, Frankie Jarvis of Lexington; sisters, Sue Ann Jarvis Fowler and husband, Rick, of Monterey, TN, Ellen Hayre Jarvis Marcum and husband, Allen, of Lexington and Mary Elizabeth Jarvis Downey and husband, Jack, of San Antonio, TX; brother, Hobart A. Jarvis Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Lexington; nieces, Amy Marie Callihan, Kari A. Jarvis and Sarah J. Hazelwood and husband, Justin; nephews, Edward Aaron Gregory and wife, Jennifer, Sean Dale Callihan, Clyde J. Downey III and wife, Cheryl, Lee Edward Downey and wife, Michelle, Justin Fowler and wife, Audra, Josh Fowler and wife, Amanda, and Ryan Marcum; great nieces, Kaylee, Ella, Paige, Dorothy, Madison, Kathleen, Charlotte, Molly Frances, Eleanor and Alexis; a great nephew, Jacob; her very dear aunt, Nancy Smukal; among other loved ones and dear friends.
So rest in peace our dearest Marty. We love you and miss you greatly. You will always be in our hearts, souls and minds.
A memorial service for Marty was held at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence Saturday, September 12. A celebration of her life will be held in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, October 10 from 2 until 4 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the St. Ann Catholic Church, in remembrance of Marty Jarvis Navey, 113 S Kemp ST, Florence, SC 29506.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
