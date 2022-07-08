Catherine Martin was the 2022 recipient of Knox County Democrat Women’s annual scholarship award. Each spring our Democrat Women’s Club accepts applications for a $500 scholarship to be awarded to a deserving Knox County High School Senior who is registering as a member of the Democrat party.
Catherine’s essay on her admiration of the tireless work of the Democrat party does to improve the lives of our citizens earned her this year’s scholarship. Catherine has achieved academic honors, awards in composition at state levels, supported community service projects and exhibited personal growth and citizenship in her High School journey. We congratulate her on being awarded this scholarship.
A tea was held in Catherine’s honor at the Swan House event venue in Barbourville June 30th where Cathrine was presented with her scholarship money. Her aunt, Lindsay McFerrin and grandmother, Carolyn McFerrin accompanied her to the celebration of her award.
We want to extend our well wishes and expectations of many more successes for Catherine in her Higher Education Carter. She is planning on majoring in Sociology Political Science.
Knox County Democrat Women want to extend an invitation to all Knox County women who would like to work to better our community and help meet the needs of underserved people and organizations through community service projects and promoting political candidates who support policies that uphold community, family, public education and worker protections to come join us, the second Thursday of each month at the Swan House on High Street in Barbourville, 6:00. Follow our FaceBook Page Knox County Democrat Women for updates and activities or you can contact Debbie Payne or Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer through FB Messenger.
