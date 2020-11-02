Mary Edna Pridemore Neff, age 87, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the home of her niece.
She was born in Barbourville, KY and was the loving wife of Donald Neff who preceded her in death in 2013. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Pridemore and by a brother, Lewis Taylor.
Edna is survived by her brother, Jerry Pridemore, and by nieces, Brenda Summars and Monica Bowen.
Private graveside service will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery with Pasto Mike Gray officiating.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky.
