Mrs. Mary Ida Carnes, 87, of Bimble, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mae Morris Hinkle born on January 31, 1933 in Knox County.
Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed house painting, yard work, being outdoors and tending flowers. She especially loved geraniums and marigolds.
On November 26, 1949, she united in marriage with Mitchell Carnes and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell and a brother, John G. Hinkle.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Judy Burnett and husband, Wrondle, of Bimble; a sister, Dorothy Campbell of Bimble; a nephew, James Campbell of Bimble; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, May 25 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery at Bimble.
Casket bearers will be Ron McCartt, James Campbell, Clifford Burnett, Freddie Baker, Jimmy Baker and Tim Burton. Honorary bearers will be the staff of Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barbourville ARH Hospital ICU, Dr. West, Dr. Vora, Dr. Carter and Sarah Mills.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
All services will comply with current health safety guidelines. Please follow directions of the funeral home staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
