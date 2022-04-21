Mary Joyce Abraham Horn, age 91, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday April 16, 2022, at Laurel Heights in London, KY.
She was born November 30, 1930 in Wallins Creek, Harlan County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Benjamin Louis Abraham Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Penley Abraham. Joyce was a retired Kentucky State employee from the Department of Human Resources. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, where she enjoyed donating to the Manger Clothing Ministry. Joyce loved being outside and enjoyed gardening and yardwork. She spent many hours watching the birds as they enjoyed her yard and flowers.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Horn Jr., siblings, Dorothy E. Thomas, Benjamin "Moe" Louis Abraham Jr., and Billy Rogers Abraham, and by her son-in-law, Michael T. Smith.
She is survived by her children, Donna H. Taylor (Steve) of Springfield, KY, Darrell A. Horn (Pat) of Corbin, Sharon H. Smith of Covington, Jennifer H. Robinson (Norman "Robbie") of Madison, AL, Susan H. McDonald (Philip) of London, and Jeffrey Abraham Horn of Richmond, KY, thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11am until 1pm on Thursday April 21, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm, with Rev. Greg Abraham officiating.
Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.
